The Milton Youth Wrestling Club opened its 2020 season at the March Madness Open hosted by Middlebury Youth Wrestling.
Leading the charge on to the mat were team captains Eli Ellingwood, Ryder DiMario, Tabitha Lawrence and Sawyer DiMario. Veterans included Wyatt Acanfora, Brooklyn DiMario, John Olson IV, Sean Lawrence and Colton Foss. Competing in their first-ever youth wrestling tournament were Lucas Heuneman, Austin Farnsworth, Colin Turner, and Simon Jablonski.
The wrestlers did well on the mat with most of the team posting at least one victory throughout the day. Each wrestler competed in round-robin pools of four-to-five wrestlers.
Earning tournament championships in their respective weight classes were Ryder DiMario and Sawyer DiMario. Earning a second-place finish in his weight class was Wyatt Acanfora. Earning third place in their respective weight classes were Eli Ellingwood and Brooklyn DiMario.
The team will compete Saturday Mach 14 in Barre at the BYSA open.
Go Milton Wrestling!