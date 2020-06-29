WEST HAVEN -- In front of the first grandstand crowd of the season, Shawn Moquin of Milton took home a memorable car-racing victory.
Moquin took first place the 15-lap mini stock car race June 28 at Devil's Bowl Speedway.
In a photo finish, Moquin came from behind on the final lap, beating Chris Conroy of Newport, New Hampshire by eight inches, according to a press release.
Michael Daniels of Plattsburgh, New York, had previously been leading the race, but he cut a tire four laps from the finish.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway will host its annual Independence Day “Firecracker” special at 7 p.m. July 2 with limited grandstand seating and drive-in spectator parking. More information about the event, including ticket purchasing options, will be announced soon.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, VT., four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2, and just 20 minutes from Rutland, VT.
For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at facebook.com/DevilsBowlSpeedway, and on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the #DevilsBowl hashtag.