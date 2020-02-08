MILTON — The Milton Yellow Jackets earned a 64-59 point victory over Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) on Saturday afternoon. Milton took a 15–8 lead after first quarter. Milton made five 3’s in the second quarter, Kyle Brown connecting on three of those 3’s in the second quarter.
Kyle Brown and Brandon Dallas Jr., each scored 10 points in the second quarter to give Milton a 39-28 halftime lead. MVU was able to get within three points late in the fourth quarter, but Milton was able to convert free throws down the stretch.
Brandon Dallas Jr. led Milton with 21 points, Kyle Brown had 19 points, and Colin Mathis had 13 points, 15 rebounds. Gabe Unwin led MVU with19 points, Matthew Curtis had 14 points, and Patrick Walker and Ethan Creller each had 9 points.
Milton is now 11–5 and MVU is 10-6 on the season.