BARRE — The 2020 season at Thunder Road will come to a close this weekend with the 58th Vermont Milk Bowl.
The three-day extravaganza, Oct. 2- 4, will see regionally and nationally-recognized racers take to the track. Racers from Milton, many of whom have had strong seasons, will compete.
Milton’s Scott Dragon comes into the weekend in third place in the overall Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model standings. He’ll race at 1 p.m. Saturday in time trials and a 50-lap qualifying race for Sunday’s Milk Bowl.
Local racers such as Dragon, Shelburne’s Trampas Demers, Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke, Wolcott’s Brendan Moodie and Fayston’s Brooks Clark will try to get a head start on dethroning Jason Corliss and Bobby Therrien.
Outsiders such as Midsummer 250 winner Dillon Moltz, multi-time White Mountain Motorsports Park winner Joel Hodgdon and Rhode Island-native Mike Benevides also are coming to take their shot.
The rest of Thunder Road’s local divisions also have big weekends planned. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Allen Lumber Street Stocks have time trials and Segment 1 of their “Mini Milk Bowls” on Saturday.
The Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors run a two-segment Mini Milk Bowl that afternoon as well.
Milton’s Trevor Jaques, Adam Maynard and Robert Gordon are expected to make appearances in these races.
On Sunday, the weekend and season will reach a high point with the 58th Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank.
The first of three 50-lap segments will begin at 1:30 p.m. The finish of each segment is reversed to start the next segment, and the driver with the best combined finish gets a minimum $10,000 check and a kiss with a genuine Vermont dairy cow.
Sunday also includes the final segment of the Flying Tiger and Street Stock Mini Milk Bowls.
Limited grandstand seating is still available for all three days of Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend. Adult general admission tickets are $20 for Friday, $10 for Saturday and $30 for Sunday. Kids ages 12 and under are $5 for Friday/Saturday and $10 for Sunday.
Fans can order advance tickets at https://happsnow.com/event/Thunder-Road-Speedbowl. Pit passes will be sold at the track on race day. Visit www.thunderroadvt.com to find health and safety requirements for attendees.
All three days of the Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank will also be broadcast live on the Northeast Sports Network. The pay-per-view is $50 for all three days, $40 for Saturday/Sunday and $25 for Friday-only. Sign up at www.NSNsports.net/sponsors/racing.