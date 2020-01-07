On Monday (Jan. 6), the Milton High School (MHS) boys’ basketball team took to a 67-46 home win over Lamoille.
Outside shooting was key in the first half as the Yellow Jackets connected on 6 3-pointers. MHS junior Kyle Brown tallied 16 points before the break--helping give the hosts a slim 32-30 upper hand at halftime.
The second half saw Milton pull away, however, with the Yellow Jackets outscoring Lamoille by 19 for a comfortable win. That helped MHS stay undefeated on the season--improving to 6-0.
“I cannot give enough credit to our young team,” said MHS head coach Chris Brown. “With just one senior on our squad, to play a poor first half with a lot of mistakes… the mental toughness and togetherness this team [has] started to develop is impressive. There’s so much potential with this team, and if we figure out how to put it together for a full game, great things will follow.”
Kyle Brown finished with a game-high 28 points while adding 6 rebounds and 3 steals to his line. Fellow junior Brandon Dallas Jr. followed with 17 points and 7 boards, and Colin Mathis provided 5 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 6 steals, and a pair of blocks.
Coach Brown praised his supporting role players who chipped in for the well-rounded team victory.
“I think Mike [McNeil] played very well tonight on both ends of the floor,” Chris Brown added. “Dan Moshovetis and Zack Logan each came up with a big score in the third, with Logan sinking a nice 17-foot jump shot just before the third quarter ended. Logan, who had an injury at the beginning of the season, is now full strength and adds even more depth to our squad. Scoring 25 fourth quarter points brought a ton of energy, including Manolis Anemikos’ late score to bring the crowds to their feet.”