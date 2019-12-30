The Milton High School (MHS) boys’ basketball squad squeaked out a 74-72 home win over BFA Fairfax on Dec. 23 to stay unbeaten in the early season.
Fairfax would connect on 8 3-pointers in the first half to bring a 48-40 lead into the break, but the Yellow Jackets came back in the third quarter to take a 60-59 edge after freshman Adam Bilodaeu knocked down a triple with time expiring.
Milton pushed its lead to 9 in the final frame--only to see Fairfax chip away and keep it close in the late going. The visitors had a chance to tie the game before the final horn, but a field goal attempt was called off to the delight of the home crowd.
Milton improved to 3-0 with the win while giving Fairfax its first loss of the year (2-1).
MHS junior Brandon Dallas Jr. led all players with 26 points--19 of those coming in the first half while 12 came from beyond the arc. Junior Kyle Brown added 17 points, and Bilodaeu finished in double figures with 10. Milton sophomore Colin Mathis had a well-rounded game with 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 points, and 4 steals.
“A solid offensive game for us tonight,” said Milton head coach Chris Brown. “We shot the ball well and got nice scoring from several guys tonight. Brandon got into a great flow in the first half, and Kyle and Adam have been consistent with getting scores this year. Colin also played a heck of a game, close to a triple double, and Damion [Mitchell], our only senior, continues to lead with his voice and solid play.
“Our guys executed [excellently] on the defensive end in the second half,” Brown continued. “Coach [Lafreniere] also deserves a lot of credit for tonight’s win… he handles all our defense, including halftime adjustments, and he got it done tonight. Sophomore Caden Button was one of our players that executed [excellently] on the defensive end to close out the game.”