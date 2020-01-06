The Milton High School gymnastics team fell to the defending Vermont state champions, Essex High School, on Friday (Jan. 3).
The Yellow Jackets were clipped by an overall score of 128.55-100.55.
Milton’s Alexis Drown placed second in the all-around category with a total score of 30.85. Helping her rank that highly was a second-place performance in the balance beam as she earned an 8.6.
Also participating Friday night was the Milton Middle School squad which faced off against Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School from South Burlington.