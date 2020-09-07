BARRE — Milton's Scott Dragon and Adam Maynard both finished just off the podium, in fourth place, during their respective races Sunday at Thunder Road International Speedbowl.
A handful of other drivers from Milton also took to the track for the Labor Day Classic. Milton's Trevor Jaques finished in the top 10 in both races he competed in, the Allen Lumber Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
In their races, Dylan Payea landed in 14th place, Robert Gordon in 28th and Eric MacLaughlin in 18th.
The American-Canadian Late Model Tour travels to Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday Sept. 12 as part of Full Throttle Weekend. Qualifying is Friday with the ACT Full Throttle 75 starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. Advance tickets and other information is available at www.nhms.com.
Thunder Road crowns its 2020 champions at at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 with Barre Granite Association Championship Night. The Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models will go 61 laps for the track’s 61st season to decide the “King of the Road”.
The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers have a 100-lap, $1,000-to-win event in the finale of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series. The Allen Lumber Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors round out the card.
Sunday's Results:
ACT LATE MODEL TOUR
LABOR DAY CLASSIC 200
Pos., Start Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown, Laps
1. ( 6 ) Bobby Therrien ( 5VT ) , Hinesburg, VT , 200 Laps
2. ( 12 ) Nick Sweet ( 40VT ) , Barre, VT , 200 Laps
3. ( 10 ) Jason Corliss ( 66VT ) , Barre, VT , 200 Laps
4. ( 19 ) Scott Dragon ( 16VT ) , Milton, VT , 200 Laps
5. ( 9 ) Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT ) , Graniteville, VT , 200 Laps
6. ( 11 ) Brendan Moodie ( 94VT ) , Wolcott, VT , 200 Laps
7. ( 14 ) Brooks Clark ( 68VT ) , Waitsfield, VT , 200 Laps
8. ( 16 ) D.J. Shaw ( 04VT ) , Center Conway, NH , 199 Laps
9. ( 2 ) Matt White ( 42VT ) , Northfield, VT , 199 Laps
10. ( 17 ) Jimmy Hebert ( 58VT ) , Williamstown, VT , 199 Laps
11. ( 7 ) #Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT ) , Wolcott, VT , 199 Laps
12. ( 5 ) #Derek Gluchacki ( 03MA ) , Dartmouth, MA , 199 Laps
13. ( 22 ) Trampas Demers ( 85VT ) , Shelburne, VT , 199 Laps
14. ( 4 ) Dylan Payea ( 7NH ) , Milton, VT , 199 Laps
15. ( 21 ) Chris Roberts ( 3ME ) , Washington, VT , 198 Laps
16. ( 26 ) Chip Grenier ( 13VT ) , Graniteville, VT , 198 Laps
17. ( 1 ) Stephen Donahue ( 2VT ) , Graniteville, VT , 197 Laps
18. ( 24 ) Matt Anderson ( 49NH ) , Andover, NH , 195 Laps
19. ( 23 ) Reilly Lanphear ( 21VT ) , Waterbury, VT , 195 Laps
20. ( 25 ) #David MacDonald ( 69ME ) , New Gloucester, ME , 192 Laps
21. ( 3 ) Ryan Kuhn ( 72MA ) , E.Bridgewater, MA , 176 Laps
22. ( 13 ) Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT ) , Montpelier, VT , 162 Laps
23. ( 18 ) Bryan Kruczek ( 19NH ) , Newmarket, NH , 138 Laps
24. ( 15 ) Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT ) , St. Johnsbury, VT , 119 Laps
25. ( 20 ) Jesse Switser ( 25NH ) , W. Burke, VT , 58 Laps
26. ( 8 ) Cody Blake ( 99VT ) , Barre, VT , 3 Laps
LENNY’S SHOE & APPAREL FLYING TIGERS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Jaden Perry ( 92VT ) Hardwick, VT
2. Tyler Austin ( 5VT ) East Calais, VT
3. #Keegan Lamson ( 55NH ) Berlin, VT
4. Adam Maynard ( 45VT ) Milton, VT
5. Chris Laforest ( 56VT ) Barre, VT
6. Brett Wood ( 29VT ) Georgia, VT
7. Colin Cornell ( 54VT ) E. Burke, VT
8. Kelsea Woodard ( 55VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
9. Sam Caron ( 07VT ) Colchester, VT
10. #Bryan Wall Jr. ( 77NH ) East Kingston, NH
11. Brandon Lanphear ( 11VT ) Morrisville, VT
12. Mike Billado ( 8VT ) Grand Isle, VT
13. Jason Woodard ( 68VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
14. Derrick Calkins ( 15VT ) Hinesburg, VT
15. Michael Martin ( 01VT ) Craftsbury Common, VT
16. Kyle Streeter ( 37VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
17. Jason Pelkey ( 64VT ) Barre, VT
18. Cameron Ouellette ( 90VT ) Barre, VT
19. Cooper Bouchard ( 7VT ) Hinesburg, VT
20. Logan Powers ( 31VT ) Middlesex, VT
21. Rich Lowrey ( 8NH ) Charlotte, VT
22. Stephen Martin ( 9VT ) Craftsbury Common, VT
23. #Kasey Beattie ( 45NH ) St.Johnsbury, VT
24. Eric Messier ( 88NY ) Hinesburg, VT
25. Kyle Streeter ( 37VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
26. Jamon Perry ( 62NH ) Hardwick, VT
27. Kevin Streeter ( 67VT ) Waitsfield, VT
28. Robert Gordon ( 20VT ) Milton, VT
ALLEN LUMBER STREET STOCKS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. #Kaiden Fisher ( 18 ) Shelburne, VT
2. Brandon Gray ( 00 ) E. Thetford, VT
3. Josh Lovely ( 54 ) Williamstown, VT
4. #Kyler Davis ( 69 ) Berlin, VT
5. Kyle MacAskill ( 7 ) Williamstown, VT
6. Tanner Woodard ( 68 ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
7. Tim Hunt ( 93 ) Derby, VT
8. Jamie Davis ( 43 ) Wolcott, VT
9. Trevor Jaques ( 57 ) Milton, VT
10. Michael Gay ( 3 ) So. Burlington, VT
11. Cooper French ( 4 ) Northfield, VT
12. Justin Blakey ( 17 ) Graniteville, VT
13. #Luke Peters ( 26 ) Groton, VT
14. Scott Weston ( 04 ) Berlin, VT
15. Thomas Peck ( 96 ) Waterbury, VT
16. Royce Lussier ( 95 ) West Berlin, VT
17. Jared Rouleau ( 60 ) Warren, VT
18. Eric MacLaughlin ( 6 ) Milton, VT
19. James Dopp ( 0 ) Northfield, VT
20. Joshua Poirier ( 15 ) Fairfield, VT
21. Jeffrey Martin ( 8 ) Barre, VT
22. Zach Audet ( 9 ) Morrisville, VT
23. JT Blanchard ( 66 ) Graniteville, VT
24. Nate Brien ( 16 ) Brookfield, VT
DNS Tommy Campbell ( 85 ) Middlesex, VT
DNS Juan Marshall ( 79 ) Pittfield, VT
BURNETT SCRAP METALS ROAD WARRIORS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Sean McCarthy ( 86 ) Williamstown, VT
2. Luke Marcheski ( 65 ) Boston, MA
3. Todd Raymo ( 26 ) Swanton, VT
4. Justin Prescott ( 44 ) Williston, VT
5. Josh Vilbrin ( 07 ) Northfield, VT
6. Tyler Whittemore ( 74 ) Barre, VT
7. Dan Garrett Jr. ( 54 ) Berlin, VT
8. Fred Fleury ( 99 ) Graniteville, VT
9. Brian Putney ( 87 ) E. Cornith, VT
10. Trevor Jaques ( 57 ) Milton, VT
11. Jamie York ( 68 ) Barre, VT
12. Clay Badger ( 9 ) E. Montpelier, VT
13. Jason Kirby ( 71 ) Milton, VT
14. Steven Reno ( 00 ) Wiiliamstown, VT
15. Paige Whittemore ( 47 ) Graniteville, VT
16. Ryan Deuso ( 7 ) Worcester, VT
17. Kendall Zeno ( 21 ) Middlesex, VT
18. Josh Kennett ( 45 ) East Barre, VT
19. Nick Copping ( 50 ) Barre, VT
20. Bernie Roy ( 2 ) Hinesburg, VT
21. Matt Ballard ( 33 ) Williamstown, VT
22. Frank Putney ( 78 ) Graniteville, VT
23. Britney Lampro ( 08 ) Barre, VT
DNS Eric Chase ( 13 ) Berlin, VT