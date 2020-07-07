BARRE/MILTON — Scott Dragon, two-time “King of the Road” bounced back from a blown engine the week before to dominate the field in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model Firecracker 54 at the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular on Thursday, July 2nd.
Dragon took the lead on lap six of the feature, earning his first win of the season and the 11th of his career on the Barre high banks.
The veteran started on the pole after engine troubles prevented him from qualifying last Thursday. Outside polesitter Brendan Moodie of Wolcott led the first five laps before Dragon got back around him and secured the lead.
“The Dragon Wagon” just got stronger as the caution-free race went on. At one point, Dragon’s lead reached nearly half a lap.
Dragon and the rest of the late model racers will be back on the track this Thursday for the Efficiency Vermont night for a 7 pm start time.