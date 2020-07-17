BARRE -- Milton's Scott Dragon took second place in last night’s heated Maplewood / Irving Oil Late Models race at Thunder Road.
Despite the threat of thunderstorms, twenty-three racers competed in the 41st Vermont Governor’s Cup July 16. After 150 laps, Jason Corliss, of Barre, won the race, but the other competitors didn’t make it easy.
Corliss, who held the lead for the first 23 laps, was passed by Marcel J. Gravel of Wolcott on lap 24. Corliss took the lead again on lap 38, but soon Dragon, Bobby Therrien of Hinesburg and Tyler Cahoon of St. Johnsbury all closed in.
The lead group of racers took turns leading the pack until lap 109, when Corliss and Dragon surged ahead. Dragon pressured Corliss for several laps before falling behind Matt White of Northfield.
Dragon re-took second position a few laps before the finish, but Corliss was too far ahead to catch.
This was Corliss' first win at the Vermont Governor’s Cup, Thunder Road’s oldest event, but his 17th career victory. Dragon recently won the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model Firecracker 54 at the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular July 2.
At the Vermont Governor’s Cup, Eric Chase, also of Milton, finished in 17th place.
MAPLEWOOD/IRVING OIL LATE MODELS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Jason Corliss ( 66VT ) Barre, VT
2. Scott Dragon ( 16VT ) Milton, VT
3. Bobby Therrien ( 5VT ) Hinesburg, VT
4. Trampas Demers ( 85VT ) Shelburne, VT
5. Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT ) St. Johnsbury, VT
6. Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT ) Wolcott, VT
7. D.J. Shaw ( 60NH ) Center Conway, NH
8. Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT ) Montpelier, VT
9. Ryan Kuhn ( 72MA ) E.Bridgewater, MA
10. Brendan Moodie ( 94VT ) Wolcott, VT
11. Brooks Clark ( 68VT ) Waitsfield, VT
12. Bryan Kruczek ( 19NH ) Newmarket, NH
13. Matt White ( 42VT ) Northfield, VT
14. Darrell Morin ( 17VT ) Westford, VT
15. Stephen Donahue ( 17NH ) Barre, VT
16. Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT ) Graniteville, VT
17. Eric Chase ( 40VT ) Milton, VT
18. #Derek Gluchacki ( 03MA ) Dartmouth, MA
19. Chip Grenier ( 9VT ) Graniteville, VT
20. Cody Blake ( 99VT ) Barre, VT
21. #Matthew Smith ( 04VT ) Essex Jct., VT
22. Boomer Morris ( 13VT ) Barre, VT
23. Ricky Roberts ( 3VT ) Washington, VT
DNS Wayne Helliwell Jr. ( 27NH ) Dover, NH