BARRE — Milton’s Scott Dragon took first place last night in the Country Camper Midseason Championships at Thunder Road.
The two-time “King of the Road” took the lead from rookie Matthew Smith of Essex Junction just before the end of the 75-lap Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model feature and then pulled away for the double-point victory July 24.
Dragon entered the night in 11th place in the overall standings, but was favored by many to use the Midseason Championships as a comeback. Dragon had won this race once before.
During the race, Dragon was patient, watching as Smith and Jim Morris of Barre battled tooth-and-nail at the front. Morris led the first five laps off the outside pole before Smith clawed back on the inside. Following the first caution on lap eight, Dragon slid into the third position.
Dragon made his move on lap 49, and took the lead from Smith three laps later. Although Smith hung close behind, Dragon finally pulled far enough away that no one could catch him before the finish line.
This was Dragon's 12th career victory and second triumph in the Midseason Championships.
MAPLEWOOD/IRVING OIL LATE MODELS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Scott Dragon ( 16VT ) Milton, VT
2. Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT ) Wolcott, VT
3. Boomer Morris ( 13VT ) Barre, VT
4. #Matthew Smith ( 04VT ) Essex Jct., VT
5. Trampas Demers ( 85VT ) Shelburne, VT
6. Jason Corliss ( 66VT ) Barre, VT
7. Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT ) Graniteville, VT
8. Brendan Moodie ( 94VT ) Wolcott, VT
9. Matt White ( 42VT ) Northfield, VT
10. Bobby Therrien ( 5VT ) Hinesburg, VT
11. Cody Blake ( 99VT ) Barre, VT
12. Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT ) St. Johnsbury, VT
13. Chris Roberts ( 3ME ) Graniteville, VT
14. Stephen Donahue ( 2VT ) Graniteville, VT
15. Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT ) Montpelier, VT
16. Darrell Morin ( 17VT ) Westford, VT