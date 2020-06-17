After holding out hope as long as it could with the optimism that the games could be played, the decision was finally made to cancel the 2020 All-Star Twin State Hockey Classic that was set to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
When the rosters of the top high school senior players from Vermont and New Hampshire were announced April 30, the classic’s committee said the contests scheduled for June 27 at Stowe Arena were still on as scheduled.
That has since changed recently as the COVID-19 pandemic has crossed another event off the calendar.
Milton was to be represented by Jackson Ehler and Owen Perry while Milton head coach Bryant Perry had been chosen to be one of Vermont’s assistants.