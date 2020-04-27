Schools across Vermont shuttered their doors almost two months ago, leaving teachers and district staff little time to develop remote learning plans. For most kids, that meant synchronous and asynchronous plans involving some form of technology. For students with special education needs, the focus has shifted to ensuring access and teaching families how to best meet personal needs from home.
"We're coaching parents on how to seize incidental learning opportunities," said Timothy Dunn, Director of Student Services in the Milton Town School District (MTSD).
He explained that students with IEPs (Individualized Education Programs) may not have all of their services met at this time, however "that is okay as long as it’s built between special educators and the parents." IEP's delineate the unique goals and needs of a child who qualifies for special education, allowing them access to a free public education. Remote learning plans currently underway become supplemental to a child’s IEP.
In addition, Dunn said the district anticipates learning gaps for students going into the fall. "There is likely going to be a need to recoup skills for students who regress. That is the assumption for students across the board because the curriculum is narrowing to most essential," he said.
In preparation for these gaps, the district is running a log of services provided and measurement of how supports are helping students.
"As special educators and speech language pathologists, we want to be extra mindful that priority learning targets are accessible, that we're providing special education services in addition to classroom teachers, and that we're monitoring their ongoing progress," said Dunn.
Many special educators have taken on additional roles as their jobs become remote, many working behind the scenes and directly with families.
For Milton's youngest learners with special education needs, teachers post between five and seven videos a day that are both instructional and interactive.
The teachers often read stories in their videos or do other activities, asking questions of the viewer and pausing for answers. In one example, Dunn recalled a teacher folding laundry with her own children, exemplifying such skills as counting, matching and turn-taking. "And it's one less thing to do at home," he added. "Maybe it helps to take some stress off of the family."
Part of the goal is to examine natural routines within family life and figure out ways to incorporate learning creatively, like through folding laundry or cooking.
Moving up into the elementary grades, the emphasis remains on seizing learning opportunities in daily life in addition to promoting independence and additional skills. Some examples include turn-taking, sequencing, multi-step directions, fine and gross motor skills.
Creating a schedule or a morning routine are also learning opportunities that have an added layer of independence.
"We've done this historically but this is the first time the home setting is the primary learning environment," explained Dunn.
While the MTSD has strived to teach with a personalized learning mindset since before the COVID-19 outbreak, Dunn noted one silver lining of the pandemic has led to a renewed perspective. "It's almost a necessity," he said. "How can we do things in partnership with families and the community? How can we look at it more globally?"
Another silver lining he's noticed has been that students who were reluctant participants during in-person school have blossomed online. "The social pressure is diminished and it's taken some anxiety off of them," said Dunn.
When schools first closed in March following Vermont's outbreak, Dunn recalled a collective feeling of grief in the district from teachers missing their students. "What I’ve been able to see is, although we’re away from each other, the love and passion everyone has for the work is unbelievable," he said. "It's evident of how much the school community misses each other."