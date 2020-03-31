While COVID-19 has many of us at home indoors these days, spring has not been cancelled—the birds are chirping, green things are sprouting and a few Miltonians are determined to enjoy the season and the Easter holiday.
Socially distanced scavenger egg hunt
Milton residents Mindy Bessette and Deb Crowley have organized a scavenger egg hunt contest accessible from inside your own home.
To play, scour Bessette's spring-themed poster board for as many eggs as you can find and email your answers to the Milton Parks and Recreation department. Anyone who participates and sends answers in can go to the Parks and Rec offices when social distancing protocols are no longer in place and receive a coupon donated by McDonalds.
Also hidden amongst the chicks and bunnies is a golden egg—worth an additional coupon donated by the Milton Diner.
The egg hunt runs until April 13.
Send your answers to Kym Duchesneau at kduchesneau@miltonvt.gov or Ben Nappi at bnappi@miltonvt.gov.
Decorate for spring
Christal Fleishman invited Miltonians to decorate their houses in a spring or Easter theme and post a photo of the final product onto social media so folks can drive around town, taking in the spring house parade. Some houses are already participating, displaying bunnies, eggs and flowers in all shades of pastel.
“I believe it’s important for the community to have safe ways to connect with one another," said Fleishman. "This allows us to practice the Governor’s shelter-in-place order while still having fun and passing the time.”
To see more houses, go to Milton Community Friends on Facebook where you can also upload your own photo or post your house address.
This activity runs until April 13, but there is no end-date for celebrating spring!