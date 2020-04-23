Reappraisal is finally on its way to Milton. The Town selectboard discussed bid proposals for town-wide reappraisal at a meeting on April 20, weighing between two bidders: one expensive, one possibly unreliable.
"We've been talking about reappraisal since I started working here," said Town Manager Don Turner. "The reality is the value of property in Milton has been going up a lot in the last number of years."
According to Turner, Milton is complex for reappraisal purposes considering its diversity, from mobile home parks to an industrial park to condominiums and more.
The Town received three bid proposals for reappraisal two of which—NEMRC and Tyler Technologies—were the most viable as the third option only bid on Town-wide utilities.
NEMRC has served as the Town assessor for the past seven years and is well-known in Vermont. Tyler Technologies is an out-of-state firm but has completed a number of appraisals in the surrounding area.
Turner said that while NEMRC's bid was lower than Tyler Technologies, the company "doesn't finish things when they say" and the "dollars seem to blend with contract services." Furthermore, the appraiser noted a desire to use Town staff for some of the work but Turner said he is reluctant to blend services.
"We want to understand totally what this is going to cost the taxpayers of Milton so we do not want any Milton staff to participate in the appraisal," he said.
In the Tyler Technologies bid, Turner noted a few attractive elements including a definite time frame, pay based on work and a solid end-date.
"One thing we learned via previous contracts with [NEMRC]—it went on forever and ever. The selectboard kept asking, 'Is this ever going to be done?'" said Turner.
Milton Finance Director Jess Morris explained that, in addition to proposing a more expensive bid, Tyler Technologies did not cover utilities. "It would cost quite a bit more to do both separately," she said.
According to Turner, the Milton reappraisal fund contains over $500,000. He expects to come back in a month with a formal proposal.
"The bottom line is we have plenty of resources to do the reappraisal. We think this is necessary to do now," said Turner.