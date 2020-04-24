On April 20, the Milton selectboard used video conferencing app, Zoom, for the first time to discuss possible tax abatement for residents hurt by COVID-19.
In late March, Town Manager Don Turner reported to the board that Town finance officials predicted a 25 percent tax delinquency rate, in part due to COVID-19; normally, Milton sees a delinquency rate of under six percent. Since the Town Charter does not provide the selectboard any authority to push tax deadlines or waive fees, Turner said he's been working with finance staff to find some relief for hurting Miltonians via the Board of Abatement.
Turner noted that it is not in his job description to find loopholes for residents to avoid taxes, however he's heard from many that they won't be able to meet the May 15 tax deadline this year.
Milton tax bills are paid in three installments: September 15, February 15 and May 15. The first two installment due dates are not mandatory, however, the full bill must be paid by May 15.
According to the Town Charter, the penalty for filing taxes later than May 15 is eight percent interest with an additional one percent interest charged each month thereafter. Historically, the Town has collected about 70 percent of taxes due leading up to May 15.
Milton Town Treasurer John Gifford outlined a possible avenue for tax relief through the Board of Abatement. According to Gifford, one of the reasons taxes can be abated is for persons who are unable to pay tax interests or collections fees. If considered, the Town could create a plan for folks hurt by COVID-19 to find relief from delinquency fees. Adjusting deadlines or interest is not on the table, according to officials.
"Some people, through no fault of their own, will have a problem paying their taxes on time. Nobody wants to hurt those folks," said Gifford. With that said, he noted, "There are some people who routinely don't pay their taxes on time. I don't want to advantage them."
Selectboard member Brenda Steady, who sits on the Board of Abatement, explained that the board conducts business on a case-by-case basis which might allow for more oversight in this situation. "We would be able to see the case history and see if this is abnormal or if the person is regularly late," she said.
Member John Fitzgerald noted his concern over weeding out the habitual late-payers. "The tough part in my eyes is if we have someone who routinely doesn't pay their taxes; it's going to be hard to separate those people," he said.
Gifford suggested implementing a payment plan which Fitzgerald agreed would keep folks more accountable.
"I agree, we have to do something to alleviate some of what's going on. I agree with John F. and Brenda," said fellow board member Chris Taylor.
Selectboard chair John Palasik suggested the Town wait to investigate plans for alleviating delinquency fees to see what the State legislation hands down, pointing to several tax-related bills currently being considered.
"I don't want to wait," Turner pushed back. "My plea to you is we need to collect taxes on May 15. We have to keep the town running. I don't want to bank on Montpelier fixing it: that's my concern."
The selectboard did not take formal action but did endorse Turner and Town finance heads to continue research and planning in the direction outlined.
Property taxes are due May 15 to the Town Clerk's Office. Payments can be made online using credit cards, debit cards and eCheck. Checks should be made payable to "Town of Milton." The Town offices are closed but the Clerk's Office is available at 802-893-4111 or by email.