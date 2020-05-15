The Milton Town School District (MTSD) announced the meal delivery program will not proceed on May 22 and 25. However, on May 21, meals will be delivered for both the current and following day. Meal delivery will resume on the May 26.
MTSD: No meals on May 22 or 25
Avalon Ashley
Staff Writer
