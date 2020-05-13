The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, has awarded Caitlyn Dabagian of Milton for their service to the school and the community.
For more than three decades, Saint Rose has recognized students and members of the campus community for their service and dedication to the college's mission at this special annual event. This year, honorees were celebrated with a video presentation.
Each of the college's four schools, along with the Student Association, and several Co-Curricular areas, presented awards to recognize students and individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to academic success, leadership, and service to others.
Congratulations, Caitlyn!