At a virtual school board meeting on March 30, members discussed training struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the district's approaching financial transition and an update to the charter review committee.
On Monday night, members of the school board tuned into a Zoom meeting, a remote video conferencing platform.
Before jumping into the agenda, member Mike Joseph switched hats briefly to make a public comment as a member of the economic development committee. Joseph noted that other towns such as Winooski and Middlebury have leapfrogged Milton in economic growth; in his opinion, this is in part due to investment in a strong school district.
"We are at a crossroads right now in the Town of Milton between being able to provide the services necessary and for us to maintain our level of investment in the community from an economic development perspective," he said. "There's a reason why other communities are seeing an economic boom. One of those elements is a strong school district."
Members moved on to discuss the school district's financial transition to an e-finance platform.
In 2018, the General Assembly required school districts to use the same school financial management system as the state meaning many had to transfer operations to Power School's eFinancePlus.
In the Milton School District (MSD), one aspect of the conversion must be completed by July 1, 2020, the beginning of the next fiscal year. The conversion to EfinancePlus will begin on July 1, 2020 and go live on July 1, 2021. Since the district contracts financial services out to the town of Milton, the school board and selectboard decided not to renew the contract in favor of hiring district staff to aid in bringing finances in house.
"We need to first train the new people in the existing system, prepare the conversion and then transition out of the old system into the new," explained MSD Superintendent Amy Rex. The district is now in the process of hiring an accountant, payroll and accounts payable clerk; monies for the positions will come out of savings from the previous finance contract with the town.
Superintendent Amy Rex noted that staff had started to put together a transition plan a few weeks ago. "[We started to] think about positions we would need to hire to bring our finances in house and convert to the state level. That's been tipped upside down on it's head," said Rex.
"First, it is hard to hire right now. And two, it's hard to work in partnership with the town on training in finance platforms when you can't be side by side. We're a little worried about that," she said. "We have no idea what the next few months will bring."
District Business Manager Katie Glover explained that, prior to the novel coronavirus outbreak, she planned to train hirees in person. "If anybody has creative ideas I'm open," she said. Regardless of training practices, Glover noted that she is planning on hiring staff for the business office before the end of the year. "Sooner than later," she said.
School board member Jess Morris suggested training via Zoom and using an electronic version of procedures. "In person is out of the question at this point," she said.
The composition of the charter review committee was slightly altered during the meeting by adding a second school board member.
Previously, one member of the selectboard and one member of the school board were represented on the committee. Since the election, two selectboard members are now represented on the committee, since selectboard member Brenda Steady served as a citizen member prior to her election.
Selectboard member Chris Taylor explained this to the school board, asking Chair Rick Dooley if the board wanted to even representation and add a second school board member to the charter review committee. The school board approved the measure.