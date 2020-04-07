When voters rejected the $32 million Milton school budget proposal for next fiscal year, Milton School District (MSD) officials returned to the cutting board. Officials shaved almost one million dollars off the original proposal, but the revised budget outcome remains uncertain: Will it pass? And, with people ordered to stay home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, when will the vote happen?
The revised budget proposed is $31,682,206. Reduction of staff positions, professional services and school programs are the driving forces lowering the cost.
The revised proposal eliminates an elementary school teaching position, a maintenance worker position and an IT tech position. The elementary teaching position was vacated this year following an employee's retirement and the district decided to not fill the position; the latter two positions were also vacant prior to reduction. This is in addition to the original round of cuts which eliminated an ELL (English language learner) teacher and a health clerk.
Professional services have been reduced in the revised proposal by about $56,000. Professional services include contracted types of work: experts who are hired to evaluate students or provide extra resources; professional development for district staff; security services, etc.
Programmatic funds for things like technology, software, textbooks, curriculum changes, athletic equipment and transportation have also been cut in the revised budget to the tune of $78,346.
The district also reallocated the cost of FY21 projects to be funded through the capital reserve fund, saving $175,000.
"It's a lot of nickel and diming," said Superintendent Amy Rex. "We try to take little bits everywhere so as not to take too much out of one area. But it's sort of like pulling the threads out of your scarf while trying to keep it from unravelling."
The original FY21 school budget proposal clocked in at $32,276,230, a 3.7 percent increase from last year.
This hike was in large part due to factors outside of the district's control—rising health care costs (health insurance premiums increased by over 13 percent); the State’s calculation of both the Equalized Pupils in Milton and the Common Level of Appraisal (CLA) which decreased for Milton, raising the tax rate; and rising costs for special education and 504 plans as more students with education and social-emotional needs enter school.
"What's really important is we don't know when we can have a vote," said Rex. While COVID-19 hasn't affected the budget's contents, it could affect the voting timeline and process. The board initially hoped to put the revised budget to a vote in mid April but re-evaluated based on recommendations from the Vermont Secretary of State's office.
"The Secretary of State's office is telling us we really should hold off until late May or, more likely, early June," said Rex. "It'a a little bit of a scary prospect. If we have a vote in early June and it passes—great. But if it doesn't, there's not a lot of time for a second or third vote before July 1."
Should the school budget not be approved before July 1—the start of the fiscal year—the district is able to move forward with 87 percent of the previous year's budget until a new budget is approved. That doesn't give the district much wiggle room. According to Rex, it's about a four million dollar shortfall.
For more information and an overview of the revised budget proposal visit the MSD website.