Representative Peter Welch descended on Bove’s manufacturing plant in Milton last week for lasagna with local business leaders and a tour of the facility.
Town Manager Don Turner and selectboard chair Darren Adams joined the congressman for a tour of the plant led by company president, Mark Bove. The crew donned white coats and hair nets, exchanging jokes and exclamations about the warm smells wafting from the kitchen.
Bove is the third generation to carry on the sauce line following the closure of his family’s iconic cafe in Burlington in 2015. Bove’s Cafe opened in 1941 serving authentic Italian recipes passed down over generations but closed after Mark Bove’s father passed. The Milton location produces the iconic Italian sauce and has offered special event dining since 2018 in a nostalgic dining room complete with the original booths, sign and jukebox.
“It smells so good in here,” said Welch, as they embarked on the tour.
One wall of the location in Milton’s Catamount Industrial Park displays portraits of Bove matriarchs and patriarchs as a memorial to family history.
“Memories with food are just so sacred,” Bove told the Independent when the dining space opened. “That’s something I wanted to nurture and cradle up here in Milton.”
Welch ended his visit chatting with local Milton business leaders over a lasagna lunch served by Bove himself, complete with the iconic red sauce.