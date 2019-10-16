One autumn afternoon when I returned from college classes to the farm, Gram greeted me in her oldest clothes and asked me go put on some old clothes myself. I donned old jeans, which were my studio clothes and no doubt paint-spattered. She said we were going to clean the chimney and that was dirty work. I don’t know how clean we got the chimney, but according to the amount of soot on our clothing we must have made a difference. We didn’t go up on the roof, but reached up long tools from below, so everything that came out came down on or near us. It is probably the messiest thing I have ever taken part in, which is saying something.
Chimney fires were an ever-present problem during the year, even the warmer times, since cooking and water heating went on all year long. I don’t recall a single chimney sweep around, so people must have done their own work, much like Grammy and I did. (I don’t know where Grampy was the day I got recruited). People did much of their own work on most things around here, so that is not unusual. It is pretty hard to see how anyone had the time to keep everything going. I think Gram did once hire somebody to fix the clock and Gramp did get the car repaired in the village, but those were unusual. I remember Uncle Mike fixing my shoes, Grampy taking care of anything made of wood, Gram handling fabric malfunctions. But few things were more important than avoiding fires.
Fire controlled was a necessity; fire on the rampage, a savage foe. If your chimney was good and tight, a chimney fire burned itself out, and some even took them for granted. My mother-in-law’s mother made all of her children run upstairs and make their beds before she called the Rutland FD one early morning. No errant firefighter was to see an unmade bed in her home! There were no tragedies resulting from her obsession, but still. I recall once when we lived in Cambridge there was a chimney fire next door and there fire department rushed to the scene. As far as I know that was the first time I had seen such a thing, and I was sure they pointed their hoses straight up the chimney and turned on the water. That was because I mistook the heat waves for water rising. Anyway, they were heroes and the fire didn’t have a chance to get away.
When you look at Milton’s history, or anyone’s history really, the 18th and early 19th century accounts are ridden with fires. Main Street here had several notable blazes involving churches, a school, and more. Where it met River Street other flames had taken businesses, the town offices, the opera house, and more. If you have tried to trace back a really old house here, you come to a gap in the records where the books had gone up in flames. If you are researching at the town clerks you can still see smoke damage on a book that was rescued. That is why old houses here have a “century award” instead of a precise year. You just can’t get back beyond that point where fire took over.
Wood stoves required knowledge that not everyone had. Or has. And in the past there were no local fire departments. Milton didn’t get it’s first truck until the 30s. The best thing to do was be careful. October is about fire safety – Calvin Coolidge announced the first Fire Safety Week in 1922. He’d probably seen a few fires around Vermont himself. So stay safe. We need us all. And I’m pretty sure the firefighters don’t care if your beds are made or not.