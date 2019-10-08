There has probably never been a time when most schools had enough cash to do everything that was needed or wanted. I imagine that traditional apple for the teacher was often a welcome addition to her or his diet when they didn’t earn much. Or perhaps they were boarding around and one household or another was pinched for resources and the teacher resorted to the odd apple at bedtime after a skimpy supper. Anyway, even before there were PTA bake sales, there were folks trying to raise extra money for school things that didn’t fit into the regular budget.
One old custom for raising the extra monies was a box social (sometimes called a box supper). The idea of the event was for all ladies and girls concerned to make a portable supper for two and take it to the school on the appointed evening. The best and most creative part was to decorate a box with crepe paper, ribbon, or whatever other inexpensive but colorful materials were at hand. Dad says shoe boxes were the common carriers, which makes me wonder about all the shoes. New shoes were not that plentiful back then. But maybe they reused the boxes or maybe the storekeeper saved some. At any rate, the supper-for-two was ensconced in the box and transported to the venue. The most important thing was to sneak in your box and add it to the collection of all such boxes so that no one knew which box was whose. Well, supposedly no one knew – a lot of young ladies had their own methods for letting their sweethearts know which box was hers.
The guys with a special young lady wanted to know because as one by one the boxes were auctioned off and the guys paid up – the winner of a box got to share the supper with the lady who had brought it. The swains wanted to eat – and flirt – with their darling and bid more daringly on the boxes assumed to be those of sweethearts (or good cooks). The money collected at auction went to the coffers of whatever school or cause was raising the money. The suppers were donated by the women in their share of the fundraising, and a fun evening was planned for all.
One evening up in Belvidere bidding was brisk but affordable as the community enjoyed the affair. There were still a few boxes to be sold to the highest bidder, among them a box prepared by the schoolteacher. She had managed to hint to her sweetie which was her box, so he led the bidding. The price raised but stayed within bounds until another guy started driving up the price. Somehow he either knew or figured which box was the teacher’s and set out to bedevil the teacher’s boyfriend by outbidding him so the couple would be separated. Or perhaps he just wanted the affair to make more money. It’s all about 80 years ago, so who knows.
The price started to rise but the suitor hung on like a bulldog. He wanted to have supper with his lady and she with him – he did not want to disappoint either her or himself. Finally, at about $10.00 the trickster dropped out, leaving the box to the young man. Dad says $10. was a lot of money then – a good worker made $2.00 per day; a less experienced or sloppy worker made more like $1.00 a day. So what we are looking at is a box lunch that cost a whole week’s pay. I guess it was all in good fun, and everyone was satisfied, but the winner of the box had to borrow money from his lady to be able to pay up!