Vermonters are very protective of the Vermont brand, maybe especially when it comes to maple syrup. Adulterate it, disrespect it, say you can’t tell the difference in taste and you can expect Vermonters, old and new, to jump on you like ducks on a June bug. You have been warned!
There are many different ways to get a maple fix, from creemees to baked beans, from seven-minute frosting to pancakes. Read your menus carefully — if your French toast comes with “syrup,” beware. If it’s the real thing, they will announce the fact. Some even charge extra if you want the real thing. I am not going to belittle you if you can’t afford the real thing – when my kids were young I often couldn’t either. I only do now because Dad gives me half a gallon for Christmas. In my younger days while making the dollars go as far as possible, putting pancakes on the menu was of the equivalent of a fancy steak dinner because I would serve it when I could afford one of those eensy jugs of the real thing, about enough for one meal. So I get the economy– just don’t fool yourself.
For me the season brings so many connections that the scent of boiling sap is kind of like Proust’s little cake – one whiff and they come tumbling back. Sugaring was a high point of the year for me, and as far as I know I spent every spring break or mud vacation in Johnson at the sugarhouse. It was vacation for the boys and me — not so much for the adults.
Grammy, Grampy, and Uncle Mike each had their own part in the choreography of a sugarin’ day. Uncle Mike got the fire started and the evaporator heated, while Grampy and the horses started off gathering the first of the days’ sap to pour into the big outside storage tank. There was a tap inside which Grammy, the prime sugar maker, could open to let in new say as the old sap was boiled down to syrup. There were a number of channels so that sap on one end did not dilute the partially boiled at the other. Overhead part of the roof was a trap door to let out the steam. There was a lot of steam, and it smelled heavenly.
When my family came up, Dad helped gather and Mom tried to keep an eye on us kids. One year when Mike was about 18 months old, she actually tied him (loosely) to the crab apple tree near the door so he could play with us in the sunshine but not wander off in the woods (he still wanders off in the woods, but can now find his own way back.) There is no modern substitute for the way we played out there for hours. We’d stack bricks for an “arch”, and gather tiny sticks for a “fire.” One year Dad made us a real outfit by placing the top of a milk can over our arch and building us a real little fire. He poured some sap in the milk can lid, and we made real syrup. It took hours, but we didn’t lose interest.
If the weather was warm enough for a thaw we played in the road. Not in traffic, mind you, but the old road the sugarhouse was on. The spring rills ran down off the mountain and we built wee dams that caught and diverted the icy little streams. I suppose now it would be called a “STEM” project, but we just called it “play” and figured things out for ourselves. It was great.
So in my spring memories, the sun is always shining, the sap is running, and we’re having new syrup and Gram’s doughnuts for lunch. Sweet!