Message from Town Manager, Don Turner:
It’s been another month of adjusting to our changing circumstances but we’re happy to see that some things, like beautiful flowers, maple creemees and summer barbeques stay the same.
Eyes were on our town this month as we held one of the state’s first “contactless” elections.
We’d like to give a big thanks to our election workers and Town Clerk Sheryl Prince for running our drive-through school budget vote as safely and smoothly as possible. Although it wasn’t a normal election we had strong voter turnout – thank you to our residents for mailing in absentee ballots and driving through the polls.
We are already gearing up for the statewide primary on Aug. 11. We have not determined how that election will be conducted at this time. Those interested in casting an absentee ballot can apply on the “My Voter Page” at mvp.vermont.gov or by contacting the town clerk.
Little by little we continue to reopen, all while keeping in mind state and health department guidelines. We’ve missed seeing you in the town offices and are pleased to say we are now welcoming the public back into the building – by appointment.
We are requiring all visitors to wear a face covering while inside the building and to maintain a distance of six feet from others. Please do not come in if you are sick or have had close contact with someone who is sick. Give us a call when you arrive and one of our team members will let you in.
Thank you for your patience and understanding. We feel fortunate to have a community that cares for the health and safety of others in this challenging time.
We’re excited to welcome a new member to our town office team. Cymone Haiju signed on this month as our new Planning & Development Review Director.
Our library remains closed, but curbside pickup operations continue. We are actively working on our library’s reopening plan and will keep residents up to date on the latest procedures.
In the meantime, our library’s website has tons of free new content free for residents including a new reading list called “Black Lives Matter: A Booklist for White Readers,” teen space activity videos, “Friday Story Time” videos and more.
Students can now stop by the library’s back door for a curbside pickup lunch courtesy of the Milton School District and the Vermont Agency of Education. The lunch program will run until Aug. 21.
The weather is getting warm and our parks are seeing lots of activity. Summer Camp launched on June 15 with our new counselors Sam Salamone, Mary Cushing and Shelby Lang at the helm.
The counselors and campers are getting used to the new COVID-19 routine, which includes daily temperature checks, mask wearing and social distancing when possible.
Our Milton Youth Soccer team returned to Bombardier on June 22 – following new state safety guidelines. It’s great to see the innovative ways teams are continuing to get outside and get active.
Unfortunately we’ve had to cancel one of our favorite summer programs, the “Music in the Park” concert series. It was a hard decision, and it wasn’t made lightly.
We’re grateful for our performers’ gracious response to the news and hope our community will be understanding. We can’t wait to celebrate again once it’s safe to do so.
On the bright side, our dog park has reopened. We ask all dog park users to exercise caution and keep a safe social distance while in the park. We know Milton pups have been eager to get back to the park and we are delighted to see them there.
Our two-legged residents will notice new amenities in Bombardier Park West. John Gifford has constructed a giant Adirondack chair and we’ve added acoustic panels to the band shell to help cut down on the echo. Three new barbeque grills have been set up in the park for residents’ summer grilling enjoyment.
We’re wishing everyone a safe and enjoyable Independence Day as we enter July.
We will not have our traditional July 4th parade this year but, we will be having a large caravan of pickup trucks touring around Town from 10 AM-12 PM. Each vehicle will have two large portraits of graduating class of 2020 MHS students. It’s the Town’s way of recognizing and honoring these kids for their accomplishments. Congratulation MHS Class of 2020!
The fire department will display the large flag for the day along Route 7 as they have done for many years. The day will conclude with a fireworks display. We have been planning to have it atop Georgia Mountain near the Wind Turbines however, we have not received final approval as of today 6/30/20.
We have a back-up site identified should it become necessary. We traditionally ask our residents to come to the fireworks at the recreation park. This year we will bring the fireworks to our residents allowing them to stay home and safe. Thank you for your patience and understanding!
It might not be the summer we planned for, but there are tons of ways to celebrate this treasured season in Vermont. Hope to see you outside – from a distance.