Mitzi Johnson is the Speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives, one of only a handful of women to hold that position in the 50 United States. This being the case, her constituents here in Grand Isle and West Milton have a real spot at the table as key decisions are being made in the aftermath of Covid-19. As our experienced and dedicated voice in Montpelier, Mitzi gives those of us living here on Lake Champlain a friend and neighbor in Montpelier, with a proven record of working across the aisle to get things done.
What practical value would there be, one asks, in replacing the sitting House Speaker, with a first-term member of an increasingly shrinking, and ever more radical,minority party, and for the second House term in a row? What does the average working person, older person, or person with medical conditions gain from this loss of seniority, and influence?
Working with Governor Scott, Mitzi saw to it that the House supported and supplemented the efforts made to protect us all from Covid. In Vermont, unlike other states where Republican-controlled legislatures thwarted the actions of their Democratic governors as they sought to keep people safe, Mitzi and our legislative leaders listened to science, and cooperated with a governor from another party, which has helped Vermont to remain one of the safest places to be in these troubled times.
Mitzi has proven herself a tough -- but caring and enthusiastic about the future -- leader that we in Grand Isle and West Milton cannot afford to lose. Please vote for Mitzi Johnson, Andy Julow, and the entire Democratic ticket.These are not the times for people learning on the job, or taking their eye off the ball!
Pauline J. Kehoe
West Milton, Vermont
