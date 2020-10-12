It goes without saying that the next several years of governance for Vermont will be crucial. There will be major decisions required to put the States finances back on solid footing. As certain tax revenues decrease due to limited tourism and less people buying fuel it will take solid business minded thinkers in Montpelier to help us through these times.
Carl Rosenquist is just the right person to help get us through it all. His deep knowledge of finance coupled with his understanding if what the young families of Georgia need going forward make him a great choice for State Representative.
Please consider re-electing Carl for State Representative from Georgia.
Alan Parent
Georgia
