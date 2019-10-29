The Town of Milton Recreation Department would like to thank the 1,500+ community members who attended Milton’s Trunk or Treat event on Fri, October 25 in Bombardier Park West! A very special thank you to co-sponsors, Milton PTA plus the amazing businesses, organizations, judges, Milton Public Safety team and other individuals who helped make this event possible with decorated “Trunks”, donations, support, and volunteer time. Congratulations to Husky Injection Molding Systems, Inc. for receiving the “Best in Show” award for their decorated “Trunk” this year. Thanks again and we look forward to Trunk or Treat 2020!
Kym Duchesneau
Recreation Coordinator
Town of Milton Recreation Department