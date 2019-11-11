The Milton Craft Committee Inc. would like to thank the community for making last Saturday's 43rd Annual Milton Pre-Christmas Craft Show an enormous success. We had a great crowd from the moment we opened, with many folks starting their holiday shopping with local handmade crafts. The MFCC Food Shelf had a great day as well, with generous food donations and funds raised from the craft raffle. MHS Project Graduation, Milton Historical Society, MHS Drama Club, Friends of the Milton Public Library and the General Stannard House Committee also sold tickets & items and raised money and awareness for their organizations. Special thanks to Project Graduation for once again providing an outstanding food concession!
Thank you to the outstanding group of MHS Drama students for operating the Kids' Space. There were many happily painted young faces in the crowd, who also got to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus when they strolled through in the afternoon.
We also appreciate the many wonderful crafters who donated items for the MFCC raffle; to Donna Ballard, Duane Lowell, Dave Ballard and the custodial crew for preparing the venue and keeping us running smoothly on show day; to John Palasik and Security One for keeping traffic flowing smoothly all day.
For over four decades, we and our vendors have appreciated your support of locally-made crafts, and of Milton's non-profit organizations, at this great community event. Mark your calendar for November 14, 2020...We look forward to the 44th Annual show next year!
Jen & Bill Kaigle
Milton Craft Committee Inc.