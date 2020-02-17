Love Spreads... The morning of February 14, the residents of Milton were greeted with Hearts - EVERYWHERE. I was astounded that every turn - signs - store fronts - businesses - telephone poles - you get my meaning - there were symbols of love. I realize that there are many who think this was corny. But in truth - in a world where there is so much hate spouted all the time from every avenue - it was beautiful to see these sweet Valentines all over our town. I am so proud to live in a town where love lives - and where on one special day we could see and feel it. Who ever was responsible - this was WELL-DONE. and from the bottom of my heart - Thank YOU.
Pat Godburn