My husband and I just received a very lovely, hand-written card from Andy Julow, candidate for State House of Representatives for Grand Isle and West Milton. Andy wanted to thank us for a small donation we made, and for (very happily) displaying signs supporting him and Mitzi Johnson. He also commented about how beautiful our spot on Lake Champlain was, a place our family has dearly loved for generations. It was, to us, a very kind gesture, and shows exactly why we need Andy Julow representing us in Montpelier, especially during these troubling times.
Andy clearly cares about the environment and the quality of life critical to those of us residing along Lake Champlain's shores. He will work with the growing Democratic and Progressive majorities in the House to help ensure the cleanliness and proper use of the land and water where we call home. He will help see to it, as well, that all Vermonters are taken into consideration as we make the choices essential to our recovery from the COVID crisis.
Andy is also, most importantly, a kind and considerate man who believes in the basic courtesies, a concept beyond the scope of so many of today's politicians, local and national. And, now I learn, he is also a father about to send his daughter off to serve our country as a member of the USMC. As we see constantly, love of country and willingness to sacrifice the ones we love in a sense of patriotism is not the exclusive attribute of one, or the other, political party. This, despite what some would have you believe!
Andy, and his family, represent the best and most hopeful elements of Vermont. I heartily endorse him, along with Mitzi, to be our voices in Montpelier.
Pauline J. Kehoe
W. Milton, Vermont
