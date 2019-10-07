With all the news headlines that could have been printed last week (or any other week for that matter), the Milton Independent chose the headline “QUEENS OF THE LIBRARY”. Do you really believe that the majority of folks in Milton think this whole “story hour with drag queens” is a wonderful, wholesome, beneficial and just plain “good” activity for our children? It is beyond comprehension to look at these photos, and say “Oh my! I need to send my children to the LIBRARY so they can LEARN that’s it’s ok for them to be just like these (scary) looking people!
In your article you state “A library’s first purpose is to champion intellectual freedom and diversity. This is about the community and bringing positive role models and messages into Milton.” Really?? Who said that??? The following definition is one that I believe more folks would agree with. “The primary purpose of the public library is to provide resources and services in a variety of media to meet the needs of individuals and groups for education, information and personal development including recreation and leisure.” (Degruyter)
I have to say I’m really sick and tired of the words “diversity” and “inclusive” being thrown around at every situation possible. So much so that the true meaning of those words has become lost in all the rhetoric. There are behaviors, etc. that are wrong and because we live in a free country people are allowed to live the way they choose. But don’t try to impose that lifestyle on everyone else, and especially the children and tell them it’s normal....because it is not!!!
Susan Santerre