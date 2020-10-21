In my view, Vermonters chose well in the 2020 Vermont Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor. Molly Gray represents a balanced and hopeful voice for Vermont, while amplifying the essential role women in Vermont politics and leadership.
Rhetoric aside, Vermonters recognize the need for new vision in leadership. A refrain of Molly’s campaign, “if we continue to have the same voices, we will have the same result.”
The 2020 election cycle presents distinct challenges and political dynamics contextualized by a pandemic, a uniquely suspenseful presidential election, and a social movement for systemic change across the country coming to bear.
With a sense of urgency, I have focused civic energies on working with contingents of emerging leaders across Vermont and other states, discussing policy process, registering new voters, and making more voices heard. Voices of all backgrounds need to be elevated in Vermont: black, indigenous, people of color, women, men, LGBT+, and first-generation voices.
While maintaining non-partisan posture in aspects of my civic engagement, I have strong faith in the Vermont Democratic Party. Likewise, I have faith in young conservative voices in Vermont and elsewhere. Justice does not belong to a party, nor does our future.
One thing is clear, a new generation is ready and poised to lead. In my engagements across Vermont, I see a rising wave of talent. The next generation of Vermont leaders possess the will to listen to constituencies and lead their communities at all levels of public administration and governance.
At this moment, we are called to address the needs of our time. We can advance policies that make Vermont a healthy, equitable, and sustainable state to call home. We can draw Vermonters home to start new businesses and families. This future is possible in Vermont.
Leaders like Molly know that Vermont is not keen on high rhetoric or superlative talking points. Her platform is inclusive. Her proposals are practical. Molly’s leadership will advance justice and equity, advocating the needs of the most vulnerable, doing so on common ground. That is in line with the civic spirit of Vermont.
Let’s vote for it. Let’s work for it.
Joshua Ferguson
