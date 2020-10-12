Two weeks ago, one or more individuals removed the Black Lives Matter flag from the flag pole at Milton High School in an attempt to counter our efforts in standing in solidarity on behalf of our students of color. The flag was immediately replaced.
The flying of the BLM flag is a strong symbol to all of our students; it communicates to our students of color that we support anti-racism and the creation of a safe, affirming & inclusive school. The reality is that our effort to end systemic racism and inequity in our district runs much deeper than just flying the BLM flag. It involves the training of our leadership teams and faculty on systemic bias and racial inequity. It is the curriculum work that has already started and continues to move forward, evaluating our current curriculum for bias while ensuring that new components address the needs of all students. It is the formation of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion committee to help develop a more cohesive plan across multiple stakeholders, including students, faculty, school leadership and community organizations. It is the creation of the Student Resource Officer Review Committee to look at the current role of the SRO, and determine if changes or adjustments need to be made to ensure that they are able to meet the needs of all of our students.
On every level, the MTSD is working to support our students of color while reducing or eliminating the inequities in the systems around us. The BLM flag is a symbol of our commitment to that, and the fact that there are individuals intent on removing the flag only serves to reinforce its need and purpose.
Rick Dooley, Chair, on behalf of the Milton Town School District Board
