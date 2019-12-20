Milton Rescue would like to extend a sincere “Thank You” to the Cornerstone Community Church and Milton Boy Scout Troop 631 for the generous donation they made to our Department.
We were attending training on Wednesday night, December 18th when a truck “full” of supplies pulled up to our bay door. The supplies consisted of boxes of paper goods, snacks, Gatorade, and Ice Tea. It is things like this that remind us what a special community we live in and serve. We are so appreciative of your kindness.
Joe Gannon, Shannon Roberto, Steve Burke and Joyce Shepard on behalf of Milton Rescue