From Rep. Chris Mattos (R), one of two senators representing Chittenden-10 in the Vermont House of Representatives.
I hope everyone had a nice, relaxing Labor Day Weekend before the start of the new school year. I would like to thank all the teachers and staff for their hard work preparing for the new year.
The Legislature has been back in session over the last two weeks to finish the remaining budget bill and COVID-19 related policies.
In the Education Committee, we have been hearing from the Agency of Education (AOE) and various stakeholders on trimming the Agency’s budget to reflect the lower revenue finance our State is facing.
The AOE proposed various budget restructuring to achieve the Governor’s 3% decrease. We have heard from various organizations weighing in on the restructuring. Our committee’s recommendation was sent to the House Appropriations Committee for a final say.
House Education has also allocated some remaining Coronavirus Relief Funds to assist in the reopening of schools and help fund the state colleges shortfall in revenue. We are also working on making some miscellaneous changes to education during COVID-19 including number of school days, waiver of online teaching endorsement and utilizing the Australian ballot system for those districts who hold meetings to approve school budgets.
On the House Floor, we have passed some legislation that was unfinished from when we adjourned earlier in the summer. I am sure there is still more legislation, not related to COVID-19, forthcoming.
The regulation and taxation of cannabis is still in committee of conference but might move before the end of this session. H.688 – addressing climate change might also see action of the floor.
If you have any questions, comments, or concerns I would be happy to listen. Feel free to reach me by email at CMattos@leg.state.vt.us or by cell at (802) 922-2059.