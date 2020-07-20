From Sen. Michael Sirotkin, Chair, Senate Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs Committee
While protests regarding justice inequality and law enforcement reform have been ubiquitous across the country and here in Vermont, very little has been reported in our county weeklies on the important steps recently taken by the Vermont legislature to address these systemic issues.
In the Senate, thanks to the leadership of Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, and under the guidance of Senators Sears and Baruth, we swiftly passed numerous key policies that are still being considered and debated in other states and municipalities nationwide.
I am pleased to report that the following provisions are on the their way to the Governor’s desk, if not already signed by the time this writing goes to press:
- A ban on chokeholds, and requiring other officers to intervene if they see a chokehold being used.
- A requirement that all state troopers wear body cameras whenever on duty
- A hold on state monies to law enforcement agencies that do not submit comprehensive racial policing data to the state
- A requirement that each State Police barrack have an embedded mental health professional, building off a successful model at the barracks in St. Albans
- Establishing a Use of Deadly Force policy for all Vermont law enforcement (passed the Senate, awaiting House action).
- Passage of a comprehensive justice reinvestment bill with the goal of eliminating our out of state prison population, and also saving Vermont millions of dollars unnecessarily wasted on housing non-dangerous prisoners who technically violate parole. etc. The accomplishments in June of our two Judiciary Committees is indeed remarkable. If you would like further details, please do not hesitate mailing me at sirotkin.senate@gmail.com.
Thank you.