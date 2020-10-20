As a high school student at Milton High School, who will be a resident of this lovely state for a long time I believe that Emily Hecker is the right choice for Vermont State Representative. We have a world of problems and unfortunately, we can’t just fix all of them at once, but we can however start small, start with Vermont, and be the best Vermont we can be, and Emily Hecker wants to help us do that.
Emily Hecker has decided to run for State Representative because she truly believes she can Vermont a better place. Emily’s economic priorities are to, provide workers a livable wage, make sure that healthcare is guaranteed to everyone, and make sure there is affordable housing for all. Her environmental priorities are to create lots of well-paying jobs, ensure that Vermont keeps on track to 100% renewable energy, improve the recycling and composting systems with a final goal of becoming a zero-waste state. She is also a very large advocate for educational improvement. Her priorities for improving education in the state of Vermont are, to improve the funding systems so that every student receives a high quilty education no matter where they live and what their parent’s income is, she also wants and to make higher education more affordable so that no one has to start there working live with loads and loads of student-loan debt.
Emily Hecker does not only serve on the Milton and Winooski school board, but she has also worked for local substance abuse prevention while being a great mother of three. She truly does care about the improvement of Vermont as a whole and hopefully, one day can advocate for more than our small but great state. Vote for Emily Hecker for Vermont State Representative this November. Vote by mail-mvp.vermont.gov call-893-6655 or vote in person on November 3rd at the Milton town offices.
Taylor Dowling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.