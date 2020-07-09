Letter to the Editor
From Milton Community Champions Committee
Milton Community Champions, 2020
Nominated: The residents and employees of the entire Milton Community
The Town of Milton’s Community Champion Award honors community members who, through their volunteer efforts, have significantly enhanced our community with their commitment, leadership, and service to others.
2020 has been a difficult year for people all over the world. Even so, the folks living and working in the Milton community have banded together to support and protect each other during these unprecedented times. From practicing safe social distancing, learning the nuances of remote education, providing meals to all children, contributing every day as an essential worker, continuing to buy from and support local business, and more, our little community seems to be becoming stronger with every passing week of 2020.
Because of the amazing work that everyone here has been doing, we believe that our entire community has been a champion and an example for all towns around the country. Although we don’t know what the future may bring, we do know that Milton residents and employees will continue to care for their neighbors in the face of adversity.
Nothing is more inspiring than looking around at the good work and love of a community amidst a situation that can feel defeating at times. Remember that your neighbors show that they care in some different ways currently; like when they wave at you from 6 feet away, or when they drive through your neighborhood for a birthday car parade, or when they buy your morning coffee at the drive-through, or when they order food to support a local restaurant, or when they follow the social distancing arrows at Hannaford. Our community continues to champion the fight against this pandemic, and we know we will come out stronger than ever before.
Here is a heartfelt thank-you to YOU - The Milton Community Champions:
Teachers
School administrators
School Support Staff
MTSD Food Service
Milton Fire Department
Milton Police Department
Milton Rescue
Milton Families
Essential Workers at Retail Stores
Milton Restaurants
Milton Town Offices
Milton Public Library
Community Facebook Page Admins
The Milton Independent
Healthcare Professionals
Truck drivers
Community members who made masks
Community members who uplifted the spirits of others through making signs, sending cards, and visiting using the “parade” theme.