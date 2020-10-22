September 22, 2020 was a great day for Vermont. The state Senate voted to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act, and in doing so showed the people of Vermont that they are determined to make this great state more green than it already is.
I am overjoyed to say that all of the senators representing Chittenden County voted to pass the bill, and I want to thank them for not only thinking critically about the future, but for making important decisions bound to benefit us in the long run. Thank you Senators Tim Ashe, Philip Baruth, Debbie Ingram, Virginia Lyons, Christopher Pearson, and Michael Sirotkin, for setting in place a system to hold the state accountable and keep it on track to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fighting climate change. Thank you for genuinely considering how actions taken today affect the future of Vermont’s youth, who will be the ones continuing this work as environmental conditions become more critical and impactful to communities everywhere. Thank you for appreciating Vermont’s natural beauty enough to enact a plan to preserve it. Thank you for thinking of all the generations to come, and for wanting them to have a healthy planet to live on.
To anyone reading this who wants to take part in the movement to protect the planet, reach out to your representatives at legislature.vermont.gov and let them know that you appreciate how they voted on the Global Warming Solutions Act, or that you want to see them do more in response to the climate crisis. Your voice can be powerful, so use it to bring about positive change!
Anna Kaigle
