It’s no secret that like many northeastern states Vermont faces difficult demographic challenges. In a state with an aging population, we’ll need more younger workers in the coming years to have a healthy tax base and to provide the services many older Vermonters rely upon.
There is no silver bullet that will fundamentally shift our demographic trends. However, there are tools to help bend the curve, and using them to address affordability barriers facing younger Vermonters makes good sense.
An area we’ve made some progress in this regard is in the cost of first-time homeownership. In 2015, when I chaired the Vermont Senate’s Finance Committee, my committee members and I worked with the House and the Vermont Housing Finance Agency to establish a Down Payment Assistance program to help young families buy their first homes. The program provides up to $5000 for down payment or closing costs in the form of a 0% loan, with no payments due. The money is repaid when the home is refinanced or sold.
Thanks to the great work of VHFA, the program has now helped 1197 households purchase their first homes. The program has resulted in home purchases in 174 different towns in every county in Vermont! In Essex, forty young families have benefited by this housing affordability initiative, while 197 other young families have used it to buy their first homes elsewhere in Chittenden County.
We know young people face economic pressure in the form of student loan debt and high housing costs. The Down Payment Assistance initiative is an example of the progress we can make when we bring concrete strategies to the affordability challenges facing younger Vermonters.