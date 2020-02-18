The life of S.23 – an act relating to increasing the minimum wage continued last week. The Governor vetoed the bill on Monday. He cited in his veto message his concerns with a mandated increase to be projected job losses, decreased employee hours and increased costs of good and services. The bill then headed to the Senate first for a veto vote. The Senate voted 24-6 to override the Governor’s veto. Now it heads to the House for a vote. The House will need to have a two-thirds majority to also override the Governor’s veto. The initial vote on the bill was 93 in favor to 54 opposed. Assuming all legislators are present, 101 votes are needed to override.
In the House Education Committee, we continued our work on the per-k bill. One highlight of that include direct licensed teacher instruction for 10 hours. Currently, pre-k students are receiving 10 hours of instruction with a licensed teacher present in the building. This has the potential to be a problem for private centers that have one licensed teacher present that oversee the functions of the center. If we move to a 10 hours of direct instruction requirement, I’m fearful of the potential increased costs associated with this mandate. The data does not show increased outcomes for students that have direct licensed teacher instruction for those 10 hours. If the system isn’t broken related to this requirement, I don’t see the need to fix it. More to follow on this in the coming weeks!
