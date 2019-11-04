Winter is coming. But we’re not letting these last fall days go unappreciated.
Leaf blowing is going full tilt in the parks as mowing comes to an end. The Fieldhouse restrooms closed for the season on Nov. 1. The dog park and other park amenities remain open weather permitting. Please check our website for closing updates throughout the winter.
Our million-dollar summer paving project wrapped up on October 18th just before colder temps arrived. A handful of roads have been paved and are set for smooth travels: Everest Road, Lake Road, Bear Trap Road, North Road, Quarry Lane, Cooper Road, Bartlett Road and East Road. Bartlett Road was completely rebuilt in three weeks by our highway crew earlier this month. The town’s dirt roads have been graded regularly creating a likewise even driving surface. These smooth road surfaces lead to increased speeds. The police will be patrolling these roads more frequently. Please drive safe!
We’re having a hard time watching this warmer weather go! But before it does, we have some other outdoor projects on the docket to finish. We’re edging closer to reopening East and Lake Roads. All the new structures for Lake Road and bridges five and six are set. The extreme rain events during this month has delayed completion of these projects by at least three weeks. We’re hoping to reopen these roads by before the end of November. We’re happy to see the Southern Gateway continue to take shape and look forward to working on the Route 7 Sidewalk Gap project, which we should be starting by mid-November.
In the Town Forest, we’re beginning discussions about phase two of the entry trail. We will be applying for a grant to extend the existing forest ADA accessible trail an additional 1,300 feet. Last year we expanded the width of the trail, leveled the path and installed culverts to prevent erosion.
If you’ve noticed a splash of color on your drive by Clark Falls you can thank the Milton Artist Guild, artist Jon Young and sponsor Green Mountain Power. We couldn’t be happier with the new mural painted on the highway garage. It looks great against the last fall foliage and will be a bright spot amidst the coming snow and ice.
Recreation began the month with the annual Giant Pumpkin Growing Contest which was held during the Oct. 3 Farmers Market. Christian Dymond won with his 220-pound pumpkin. We kept the Halloween spirit going with the annual Trunk or Treat celebration, with over 20 local businesses decorating car trunks and doling out candy to kids. We estimate the crowd for this event topped 1,500 people this year. A draft version of the 20- year Recreation Master Plan should be completed by Nov. 11 and we couldn’t be more excited for a glimpse at what you feel the future of town recreation should be.
Our Town Highway crew has put up 2,800 tons of winter sand and 100 tons of salt in anticipation of winter operations. We ‘ve installed a weather station with camera at the highway garage in hopes of enhancing our website and operations. We also made progress on the new salt shed, with the foundation prepared and the structure on site. We will be working with the school district maintenance personnel to erect the structure as soon as possible.
Our finance department has been busy with auditors, water bills, managing grants and preparing the FY21 budget all while making sure the bills and staff are paid. We are very fortunate to have a detail driven team managing the Town’s finances.
If you’re looking to get inside to escape the dropping temps the library is starting its annual gift basket raffle on Nov. 1. Come check them out through Dec. 7, and may the odds be in your favor!
Sadly we say goodbye to Lindsey Beaudoin this month. Lindsey worked in public works and most recently the planning and zoning department as an administrative assistant. We wish her well in her new endeavor.
Walks with the Town Manager ended this month and I was certainly sad to say goodbye. It’s been wonderful walking with you and hearing your questions and ideas for the town. I’ve really enjoyed our time strolling through Milton’s beautiful outside spaces and look forward to resuming in the spring. In the meantime feel free to stop by the town offices and say hello!
It’s hard to believe we’re headed into winter, but we’re ready and looking forward to making the most of the season.