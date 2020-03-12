Here we are, trying to get our bearings while we turn our clocks to try to get the most out of their days. The date has changed all my life, except for once in the 70s when we had it all year around to save energy. I hated getting up with hours of darkness to follow; I went around turning on all the lights in order to use energy. I don’t think it was just me; anyway, that only lasted a little while. I have heard that the last time it was changed, the candy industry lobbied against the end of October because it would mean less trick-or-treating among children. I had a hard time seeing the point, since I had always waited till after dark when things were by nature creepier. But apparently daylight traipsing up and down streets is bigger than it used to be, so now we fall back in November.
I remember Grampy saying that saving daylight didn’t make a lot of sense, especially as no one told the cows, which needed to be milked when they were ready to be milked and that was not necessarily according to the time on the clock. Right now I am hearing from my daughters and other young parents, as well as school teachers, that it doesn’t work with kids, either. But the solutions don’t agree. Some think it best to “save daylight” all year round, and some want standard time all year long. I suppose some don’t really care, but they seem to be in the minority.
Whatever time we’re on, I like to know what time it is. I have several clocks around, but no watch because I kill watches. Aunt Esther was the same – a watch wouldn’t run more than a few months if we were wearing it or carrying it. Mom had a big clock in the kitchen, and a small clock beside each bed. My first clock was a small brass one my grandparents gave me for my birthday the year I started school, and I loved it. I enjoyed the grown-up feeling of setting my very own alarm and waking myself up. Now most people use their phones for the time. That is not entirely modern – back in the 60s you could use your phone, too, by dialing the operator and asking. A usually patient voice would quote the time, you’d thank her (always a her) and hang up. My mother did not approve of this, since we had clocks, but some of our neighbors were adept at this. Mom thought that your average telephone operator had enough to do without quoting the time to junior citizens who probably had no appointments anyway.
Radio stations offered the time regularly — “The time at the tone will be...” and then a chime of some sort, so if you did not have a watch but did have a radio you could orient yourself somewhat. Every classroom at school had a clock, which we were not supposed to watch, but did anyway. No kid had a watch then so we derived differing strategies to get a quick glance at the time. My first schoolroom had an old wooden- cased timepiece up front. It had a six-sided framed face and a space below for the pendulums. Maybe you had one, too, since that has come to be called a “schoolhouse clock,” but even then they were on the way out and I never was in a class with another of that sort.
Whatever the drawbacks, we mostly want to have a good idea of the time, daylight savings or not. My suggestion is to try to have a good time, whatever you are saving.