When I was a kid I didn't quite get the term “rock bottom.” Pretty much everything I knew had rock bottoms – cellars, foundations, sills were all stone in my experience. The fields also must have been rock bottomed, for every single year the frost brought new ones up from below and they had to be removed after plowing. The very same fields that had been tilled for generations still shed stones each year. Some were small and not much bother, but there were plenty of big ones which had to be removed before they bent all the time of the harrow, or blades of the mowing machine.
The rocks came and came and came. Some 40 or 50 years ago there was a hilly pasture on the road to Rutland that apparently was so prolific it had been given up on long ago. I haven't been down that way in a long time, so maybe it has been cleared or bulldozed over, but as I recall it you could have crossed the lot just stepping from stone to stone. The cows hard to thread their way around while cropping the grass. I still think that is what most of Vermont would have looked like if not for the hours of spring labor picking stones.
Most of the gathered stones were unloaded onto the stone walls surrounding every field and pasture. Grampy hadn't built the walls, and probably my great-grandfather hadn't either. But they kept adding to them over the years. Even now after generations of being retaken by trees you can hike around Vermont forests and see the mossy remnants of the walls, running up mountains and crisscrossing trails. You can tell by these where the land was once cleared and farmed. Sometimes there are cellar holes as well, small sunken rectangles that had once supported small houses.
You can't always tell. Some cellar holes were filled in by later farmers still harvesting rock and running out of places to put them. Some walls were taken up by future generations using the stone for new foundations or walkways. That is always a good subject for fighting among old and new citizens – use what you have vs. preservation. I just want to point out that this practice is far older than you might think. People in Europe took apart Roman ruins for the stone. It was like having a quarry in your back yard.
The old hand-dug wells were lined with stones, the same kind of stones. The one at the farm was capped with a stone that must have taken up the whole stone boat all by itself. We were warned never, never to play there. If you are out trudging the woods, beware. Not all of those old wells were covered with stone, nor filled in. Stones were all around. Most houses at the time and place were built on stone foundations – the cellars most often had packed dirt floors and the stones were rough field stones, not quarry cut. Cool in summer, above freezing in winter just right for food storage- canning jars, the pickles, potatoes and all. They were a ready larder.
We had a game called Witch In the Cellar. I don't know if any kids play that now. The rules were intricate, but the basic premise was the “mother” would send her “kids” down cellar to get a jar of food so she could get supper. I believe every single kid had been called to do that at some time. It was so familiar, it was almost not a game. Even the “witch,” because almost all of us hated going down cellar – the creaky stairs and dim lights had filled our imaginations with all kinds of creepy ideas. Maybe that is what “rock bottom” means!