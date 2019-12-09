So we had a baby shower for my younger daughter yesterday. I was all prepared with a booklet on Infant Care I thought I’d share since it was issued by the U.S. Department of Labor (I don’t think they intended any pun here) in 1914. I guess that was about in time for my grandmother to have been fully informed before my mom was born, and I am glad they both lived to tell the tale, or many tales.
The first page starts off with Living Conditions, by which they mean a well-ventilated house, sunny and dry. They do lamely admit that one’s income might limit this, and quite begrudgingly offer that an apartment “may” work until a child is 2 or 3, if you choose the sunny side of the street, but you can see the effort made in choking this out. I am sure this is aimed directly at the millions of families living in tenements in Washington, NYC, and other cities. Central heating is advised, although I don’t know why, since Baby’s room is to be ventilated day and night, summer and winter, by keeping the windows open because all babies need fresh air.
There is input on the child’s mattress. Take mattress ticking of the proper size and stuff it with excelsior. Or straw. Or sphagnum moss. This is for a “sanitary” crib mattress, just in case you were looking for something else. Several other layers – rubber sheet, padding, and whatnot.
In case you have sphagnum moss to spare, it makes a good filling for diaper pads which can then be thrown away. They suggest that a cheesecloth diaper with a disposable pad like this will save much washing work. I can only assume that cheesecloth in 1914 was somewhat more rugged that what we now call cheese cloth. As to the washing, yeah, that has always been a biggie. My mom had a little washer about the size of a bushel basket. She put it on a table and used it only for diapers. It took much less work and water than a regular sized washing machine and she could run it every day or two. It was a great little addition to the household, but it is the only one I have even seen. I don’t know why they didn’t become more popular. A pretty hefty book could be written about all the styles and choices of diapering ever used, but cheesecloth and moss would be kind of low on MY list.
For other clothing we are advised on shirts, bands, petticoats, slips, wrappers, shoes, stockings, cloaks, caps, and nightgowns. How to choose the material for the weather, how to measure (not more that 28 inches long), how to launder (“Starch is positively forbidden...”). There is an interesting picture of a long, baby, obviously a doll, in a homemade winter wrap, called “Easy and cheap.” It is all held together with 7 large safety pins, which must have been a real challenge if you had a wiggly baby or your fingers were stiff with cold. Easy and cheap, maybe, but comfortable and safe are not mentioned. Nursemaids are to be avoided if possible – a list of their possible shortcomings ensues about their carelessness and possible disease vectors. Maybe they were easy and cheap, too. There are instructions on bathing the babe, in which one is strictly warned about chilling the child, even though you are going to put it to bed in a “well-ventilated” – read drafty and cold) bedroom.
I guess this is why the rising generation grew to be called “the greatest generation.” It comes of starting early. If you survived your first year of your mother’s (and government’s) care you were already tough enough to chew nails.