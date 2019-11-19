In the early 1800s, British poet and humorist Thomas Hood wrote, at the end of a wry piece called “No!”, “No shade, no shine, no butterflies, no bees, / No fruits, no flowers, no leaves, no birds, November!” It is all kind of true around here, too. It is definitely a season of fading color, quieter lives, and lower expectations. That is why Thanksgiving was held more at the end of November – things had slowed down long enough and the snow wasn’t deep enough (usually) so having a community dinner seemed at last possible. I don’t think anything slows down any more – people jump up from the table to get a head start on shopping for the next holiday and any pretense at quiet thankfulness is lost.
But November has its treasures. Softened colors on trees that still have a few leaves, warm circles of family where there is warmth, shy animals that are not visible in seasons of full growth, squirrels leaping from limb to limb or scurrying across the lawn. Bears get their last feedings crammed in before they retire to dens. There are stories and wishes not shared in other seasons. My neighbor Arnold told me about herding turkeys to Burlington for the train to Boston. This must have been at the very end of herding turkeys – before the railroads, turkeys were walked all the way to Boston itself. The birds slept in trees; I don’t know where the turkey wranglers slept. Boston was large and crowded and had long outgrown any abilities to feed itself. Vermont, for whatever reasons, was a prime turkey-raising area, so the only remaining issue was getting the city and the turkeys together in time for holiday meals. Boston wasn’t moving, so the turkeys did.
It’s not so long ago we never saw wild turkeys, but times have changed and the dark bronze-black birds have been reintroduced to the Republic and are not rare at all. I still get excited to see the wild ones, but to younger people it’s no big deal – turkeys are part of the landscape and are sometimes even annoying. Other wildlife, including moose and coyotes, have returned as well, though they came on their own without any help from Fish and Wildlife. Years ago the only moose that moseyed through were said to be diseased and disoriented so they were killed. Then one autumn a moose took shelter in a field in Shrewsbury where he made friends with a cow and stayed. He became a musical tradition and spent the winter with his Jessica. We were in Rutland for Thanksgiving and drove the kids over the mountain to seen the semi-domesticated moose and his placid girlfriend. Like any young couple they paid no attention to us. Now moose are almost symbolic of Vermont to many.
Coyotes are pretty much symbolic of nothing much, but they are here. 50 years ago they were called coy-dogs, and maybe that’s what they were, but one dark night I was driving home and one loped across the road ahead of me in Colchester. It looked at me with wild eyes as it passed, and I thought, “There is nothing like a dog about that.” No dog I knew anyway. They were rare then, and no one knew how they got here. They’re here, though, along with more foxes and bolder bears.
Can we co-exist? I don’t know. I’ve been here all my life, and things keep changing. I like foxes, but I no longer have any chickens to protect. I do not want a bear breaking into my kitchen. I want nothing to do with deer ticks. It’s not an easy balance, living in a zoo, but I suppose we’ll manage. We always have.
