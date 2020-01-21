This legislative session began on January 7th, and got off to fast start. Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife (my assigned committee) picked up right up where we left off. The major focus is still on the rewrite and update of Act 250, with hopes of having it leave our committee this session. We have also been looking at the cannabis bill and making recommendations on the parts that relate to natural resources.
At this point in the session we are spending most of our time in committee meetings, with work in the House Chamber being minimal. When we do meet, the focus is on the introduction of the many new bills and their assignment to the various committees. There are hundreds of bills that have been and still are being introduced, most of which will go nowhere.
The topics to keep an eye on are, paid family leave, transportation climate initiative(TCI), cannabis, minimum wage, Act 250, and several firearms bills.
During the first week of the session the Governor gave his state of the State Address. Shortly after the start of the address climate change protesters interrupted the proceedings. The Governor gave them more than ample time to make their point. But when they wouldn’t stop, the police assisted them in leaving the House Chamber, and the proceedings went on.
This is a election year, and in the State House there is already a lot of discussion about who is going to run for what office. There are lots of rumors, conjecture, and speculation floating around the State House. Some people have made decisions, but a number are still pondering and weighing their options. It will be interesting to see how it all works out.
Thank you for contacting me about your concerns and ideas. I can not immediately solve problems, but I can have conversations with people about things that you feel are important. I have to vote on bills that impact our voting district as well as the whole State so the more you can help me the better. Some of bills I vote on are quite complex and have far reaching ramifications. I am well aware that I don’t and can’t please everyone, but keep me informed and I’ll do the best I can. Thanks again. Leland Morgan.
Please reach out to us with your questions or concerns: Representative Leland Morgan at 802-318-0227 or lmorgan@leg.state.vt.us and Speaker Mitzi Johnson at 802-363-4448 or mjohnson@leg.state.vt.us