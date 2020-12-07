Manager's Message
Don Turner, Town Manager
With family gatherings discouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it was a very different Thanksgiving this year. Zoom took the place of long tables. Many community members reached out to help their neighbors as a large number of Vermonters faced food insecurity. Despite the challenges and differences this Thanksgiving, we found plenty to be grateful for like our caring community and the town’s hardworking staff.
November brought some of our first snow of this season. Since then we have been busy stockpiling salt, preparing trucks and other equipment in anticipation of the next storm. We are also working on a plowing contingency plan should our team be infected with COVID-19. While the virus has altered many things this year, it has not yet coordinated with Mother Nature to stop the snow. Fortunately, we are ready!
Our department heads have all been busy preparing their budget proposals, which the selectboard will begin to review during its meetings this month. We encourage interested community members to virtually attend the meetings by calling in or joining the Zoom link posted on the Selectboard’s meeting agendas – located on the town’s website. Thoughtful community input helps our team craft a budget that most closely aligns with the vision of the people it serves.
As we move into another very challenging phase of the pandemic, with cases on the rise in our state and many others, we are returning to the virtual meeting format for all of our committees.
This included last month’s Planning Commission meeting to discuss changes to the town’s Unified Development Regulations. These regulations help govern zoning and subdivisions across town. There was another meeting Dec. 1 to discuss some additional edits to the regulations. We are hoping for a public hearing for the regulation edits early in 2021.
Our Planning and Zoning Department staff have transitioned back to working remotely with team members spending some time in-office. With office morale very positive, we are sad to see team members heading out of the office again. However, we want to take every precaution to ensure that staff stays safe as winter sets in and COVID-19 case counts rise.
Although we have to adapt to changing conditions with the virus, we have still been hard at work in the town offices. Last month brought the election, and with it, record voter turnout. About three out of every four registered Milton voters cast a ballot in the general election. Many ballots were cast absentee, but there was still a steady stream of in-person voters on Nov. 3. Our team in the Town Clerk’s Office worked diligently before, during and after the election to ensure a safe, fair, democratic process. We are grateful for Sheryl, Kristin, Jocelind, Loretta and all of their hard work, including that of John Gifford and Shannon Maynard who kept the Town Clerk and Treasurer’s Office functioning during the election.
Once the election was over, the team jumped right back into water bills, which were due on Nov. 13. Accounts that remained unpaid by that date received a late fee, however, due to the state of emergency the town could not shut off water. We are encouraging those who have yet to pay their water bills to begin paying what they can so they are not left with insurmountable bills once water shutoffs are allowed again. We are also encouraging community members in need to apply for assistance through the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program. The program helps delinquent water account holders pay their bills – as long as their failure to pay was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is for water bills from the beginning of March, and ends on Dec. 15th. Additional information on eligibility and the application process is available on the state’s Department of Public Service website.
While happenings inside the town office look different during COVID-19, we’re trying to keep other town traditions as close to normal as possible. We have launched this year’s Letters to Santa program to help Milton families get their kids’ letters delivered to the North Pole in time for Christmas. Families can check out the Recreation and Parks page on the town’s website for additional information. We will also be hosting our annual Holiday Decorating Contest this month. We are looking forward to see how our community decks the halls.
Although we were not able to host the usual large tree lighting crowd, we did host our annual ceremony in a COVID-safe manner. This year we will still had Santa and Mrs. Claus, the SD Ireland Cement Truck with all of the lights and well over a hundred vehicles drive by to see our community tree. The entire ceremony was on Facebook Live. Nice job Jenna and Ben!
Last month we were delighted to welcome our new Public Works Engineer, Kristen Jensen, to the team. Jensen is a graduate of the University of Vermont engineering school. She joins the team at an exciting time as we plan the future of our town, and begin conceptual level drawings for a potential new Department of Public Works Facility located adjacent to the recreation park.
It has been a busy month and we have seen COVID-19 numbers climb to levels our state has not seen before. We are confident that if we keep up our safety precautions we will reach a brighter future. We have also created an inspirational display at the site of the future Town green. We believe the next few months will be a long challenging few months for all of us. We are all in this together and I HOPE this display provides some inspiration to all.
From our team to your family we hope you had a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving. We are grateful for this beautiful town and all of the people in it. Here’s hoping we finish this final month of a very challenging year strong and into better days in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.