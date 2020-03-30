This month has proven itself a challenging and unprecedented one. With the spread of COVID-19 through our world, nation, state and community, we’ve had to rethink our lives as we know them. For those who have adhered to social distancing guidelines we applaud your efforts and thank you for doing your part to help flatten the curve. As our governor said, it’s important to stay home and stay safe if you can.
I’d like to take a moment and thank our rescue first responders for their tireless and courageous work. They truly are on the frontlines of this pandemic, putting themselves at risk to help others in need. We are doing everything we can to support their efforts and wishing them all the best.
It comes as no surprise that many town functions have been altered in response to the virus. We’re happy to say renovation is complete at the Town Offices. However, due to the virus, we are permitting public entrance solely by appointment. Staff members are prepared to handle resident questions by phone or email at this time. A reduced number of staff members will be in the office Monday through Friday. The Town Clerk’s office will handle monetary transactions via the municipal building’s secure drop-box or by mail for the time being. We have waived late fees for dog registration, which was due on April 1. Residents may register their dogs remotely and a tag will be mailed to them.
Selectboard meetings will continue as scheduled, and Development Review Board Meetings will proceed as needed. We ask residents to participate remotely using the information included in all meeting agenda’s (tele-conference, Zoom, tuning in to LCATV’s livestream may all be available) which are available on the town’s website. All other commission and committee meetings are cancelled at this time.
Our library has been closed since March 16. Despite locked doors, the library staff has kept busy: compiling a list of free online resources to keep you entertained at home; creating “Virtual Story Time” videos and purchasing additional e-books and e-audiobooks. All late fees for books will be waived during the closure. The drop box is still available for returns.
Recreation and Parks programming has been cancelled at this time and participants have been refunded. We’ve switched our annual Egg Hunt, which was scheduled for April 11, to a virtual egg hunt. We hope residents will enjoy the thrill of the hunt from home. We are starting to plan in conjunction with other town organizations a grand community celebration that will take place as soon as it’s safe to come together again. Our parks remain open at this time –except the dog park. Which we hope to reopen as soon as weather permits and the ground dries out. We encourage park users to maintain at least six feet between each other and to refrain from using equipment such as the playground. Milton Youth Sports spring programming has been cancelled. We’re sad to think of our fields sitting empty during what’s normally a very exciting and active season. The silver lining is this pause on programming will allow us time to give the fields much needed TLC and time to breathe. They’ll be looking better than ever and be ready for activity as soon as we can open them back up to teams.
I know this is a challenging time for everyone. I’m grateful for the efforts of our staff to transition to modified practices practically overnight. I’m also heartened to see all the ways the community has come together during this time apart.
I’m encouraging all staff and residents to take care of themselves. Do what you can to practice self-care, even if it’s going for a quiet walk, exercising, reading a book or taking time to meditate at home. Please stay calm, follow recommended CDC/VDH safety guidelines and we will get through this together.
We continue to encourage all residents to call or email if you need assistance from the Town. We are here to serve but in this unprecedented time, we want to protect the health and safety of our staff and residents. As always, thank you for your patience and continued trust as we manage through this time together.